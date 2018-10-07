Sabres' Conor Sheary: Power-play beast

Sheary scored two goals, including the game winner, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Both goals came on the power play.

Grab him of the wire now. Sheary was moved up to Jack Eichel's line for Saturday and there was immediate chemistry. He couldn't click with Sidney Crosby, but Eichel might just be a match made in fantasy heaven.

