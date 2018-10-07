Sabres' Conor Sheary: Power-play beast
Sheary scored two goals, including the game winner, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Both goals came on the power play.
Grab him of the wire now. Sheary was moved up to Jack Eichel's line for Saturday and there was immediate chemistry. He couldn't click with Sidney Crosby, but Eichel might just be a match made in fantasy heaven.
More News
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Moves up to top line with Eichel•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Returns to practice•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Might practice Thursday•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Targeting Opening Night return•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Shipped to Queen City•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...