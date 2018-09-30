Sabres' Conor Sheary: Returns to practice
Sheary returned to practice, Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat reports.
Sheary is back at practice after missing most of training camp with an upper-body injury. No word on if he's ready to play in the season opener, but he was skating on a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Tage Thompson, which is an encouraging sign.
