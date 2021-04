Tokarski stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Tokarski finally got himself into the win column after six winless outings (0-4-2) this season. In fact, it was Tokarski's first victory since Dec. 2015 while with Montreal. The 31-year-old could see ample playing time down the stretch with Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton both on the shelf due to lower-body injuries.