Johnson is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury suffered against Chicago on Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Johnson has recorded just one point in his last 23 games, so whether he plays or not against the Lightning on Saturday is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. Even when healthy, the 35-year-old defenseman is far from a lock for the lineup and may have to periodically serve as a healthy scratch in favor of Ryan Johnson.