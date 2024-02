Jokiharju scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Jokiharju completed Buffalo's comeback with the overtime winner just 1:29 into the extra frame. His big multi-point performance snapped a 24-game scoreless drought and a 31-game goalless slump. He doesn't put up many points, but his plus-9 rating is second-best on the team. His stability helps the Sabres, but he is better off left on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.