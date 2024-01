Jokiharju (general soreness) is a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Jokiharju managed to participate in practice Friday, but he was the seventh defenseman. Jokiharju was a healthy scratch for two games a week ago, but has managed to play in the Sabres' last two games. He has two goals, seven assists, 41 hits and 45 blocked shots in 37 appearances this season.