Jokiharju notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Jokiharju had gone six games without a point entering Friday. He's a defensive presence in a top-four role, but that's an assignment that doesn't tend to lead to much offense. On the year, Jokiharju has 16 points, 78 shots on net, 81 hits, 96 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 66 appearances.