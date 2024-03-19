Power scored a goal on two shots, blocked five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

A John-Jason Peterka shot pinged off the post after multiple deflections, and Power was there to pot the rebound midway through the second period. The 21-year-old Power has three goals and four assists over nine outings in March. The arrival of Bowen Byram via trade has cut into Power's playing time a bit, but the Sabres have found room for all three of their strong young defensemen. Power has six goals, 27 points, 90 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 63 contests this season.