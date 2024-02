Power tallied a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 3-2 win over Carolina.

Power logged 23:05 of ice time after missing Buffalo's last six games with a hand injury. The 21-year-old blueliner had quite an impact in his return, beating Spencer Martin from the slot to tie the game 2-2 late in the third period. Power has three goals and 16 assists with a plus-3 rating through 52 games this season.