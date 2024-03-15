Power picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

After a scoreless first period, the 21-year-old blueliner helped set up Victor Olofsson for the game's opening tally, which became the eventual game-winner. In 10 games since returning from a hand injury, Power has racked up three goals and eight points, with three of the assists coming on the man advantage, but it will likely be tough for him to maintain that pace given his spot on the second unit while Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram handle first-unit duties.