Power recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Power snapped a three-game point drought by helping out on John-Jason Peterka's empty-net goal in the third period. The 21-year-old Power has otherwise had a solid March with nine points over 14 contests, accounting for nearly a third of his production all season. He's at 29 points, 96 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 68 outings overall.