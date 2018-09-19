Wedgewood allowed two goals on 12 shots in the third period against the Penguins on Tuesday. The Sabres won 3-2.

Finishing up the game for Carter Hutton, Wedgewood played the third period and struggled a bit. During his first taste of the NHL, Wedgewood posted a .957 save percentage and 1.25 GAA across four games, but that was back in 2015-16. Last season, he made 20 appearances and owned a .893 save percentage with a 3.45 GAA. If Wedgewood continues to struggle, it would not be a surprise to see him start the season with AHL Rochester.