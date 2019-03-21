Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Collects assist in loss
Sobotka registered an assist in Wednesday's loss to the Maple Leafs.
It was Sobotka's second game back after being a healthy scratch, so finding the scoresheet will bode well for him to keep his spot in the lineup. The helper is just his eighth of the season though, and gives him 13 points on the year. His value is limited to deeper leagues.
