Sabres' Vladimir Sobotka: Struggling to score
Sobotka will look to end his goal drought Tuesday versus the Islanders, otherwise the rut will extend to 40 games.
Sobotka's offense has completely dried up this year, with just three goals on seven assists on the campaign. It's a considerable drop from the 31 points and career-high 11 goals he tallied last season. He's currently in the midst of a 39-game goal drought, making him long overdue to bury a goal.
