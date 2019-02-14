Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Game-time call

Bogosian (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Friday. Coach Phil Housley told reporters, "I'm not ruling (Bogosian) out, but we'll make that decision tomorrow."

Considering Bogosian is stuck in a 33-game goal drought, during which he has tallied nine helpers, fantasy owners will probably want to consider other blue line options even once the New York native is cleared to play. If Bogosian is unable to suit up Friday, Matt Hunwick figures to continue deputizing in his stead.