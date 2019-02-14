Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Game-time call
Bogosian (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Friday. Coach Phil Housley told reporters, "I'm not ruling (Bogosian) out, but we'll make that decision tomorrow."
Considering Bogosian is stuck in a 33-game goal drought, during which he has tallied nine helpers, fantasy owners will probably want to consider other blue line options even once the New York native is cleared to play. If Bogosian is unable to suit up Friday, Matt Hunwick figures to continue deputizing in his stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...