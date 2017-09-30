Play

Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Injured in preseason finale

Bogosian left Friday's game against the Islanders early in the third period with an undisclosed injury, The Buffalo News reports.

There's no prognosis available at this time, but Bogosian has until next Thursday to rest before Opening Night against the visiting Canadiens. Consider him day-to-day for now.

