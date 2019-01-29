Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Scoring drought continues
Bogosian has just two points in his past 22 games.
Bogosian suffered a lengthy point drought that last 14 games, but has a strong start to January, picking up a pair of assists in his first three outings. Since then he's been blanked in five straight games, and has just nine points in 43 games on the campaign. His value mainly comes from his 54 hits and 77 blocks, but is still likely to only be found useful in deeper leagues.
