Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Set to play 600th career game
Bogosian will play his 600th career game Thursday against the Hurricanes.
Many thought the 28-year-old's career might be over after injuries limited him to 18 games last season. Bogosian had other plans in mind, and his 12 points through 47 games make this his best season since 2015-16. In 599 career games, the defender has 51 goals and 182 points.
