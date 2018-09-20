Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Set to practice Thursday
Bogosian (hip) is scheduled to practice Thursday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
There's been nothing to suggest that Bogosian's injury should transcend a day-to-day designation, but his official status will largely depend on how well he responds to contact. Entering his 11th NHL campaign, Bogosian is projected to be on the third pairing with Jake McCabe. Unfortunately, that's not an ideal spot to pick up playing time on the man advantage.
