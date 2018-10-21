Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Rare offensive contribution Saturday
Girgensons supplied a secondary assist Saturday in a 5-1 road win over the Kings.
This was just the second point of the season for Girgensons, with both being even-strength apples. The Sabres took the Latvian in the first round (14th overall) of the 2012 draft, but he's barely clinging to a fourth-line role these days. As such, his fantasy value remains minimal.
