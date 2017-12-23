Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Records four hits in win

Girgensons had four hits but went scoreless again in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

Four hits isn't a bad night, unless that's the only thing you brought to the table in your outing, as it was for Girgensons. Other than one assist on Dec. 14 against Philadelphia, his contributions have been nonexistent. He shouldn't be anywhere near your roster right now.

