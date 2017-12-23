Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Records four hits in win
Girgensons had four hits but went scoreless again in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia on Friday.
Four hits isn't a bad night, unless that's the only thing you brought to the table in your outing, as it was for Girgensons. Other than one assist on Dec. 14 against Philadelphia, his contributions have been nonexistent. He shouldn't be anywhere near your roster right now.
More News
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Heads to press box•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Records five hits•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Returning to lineup Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Skates with team•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Effectively ruled out of next game•
-
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Unavailable Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...