Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Returning Sunday
Girgensons (illness) will return to the lineup on Sunday, Joe Yerdon of the Sabres official site reports.
The 6-foot-2 forward missed Buffalo's victory over Boston Saturday. Girgensons has just 10 points on the season along with a minus-6 rating. He's not much of a fantasy asset at this point.
