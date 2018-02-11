Play

Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Returning Sunday

Girgensons (illness) will return to the lineup on Sunday, Joe Yerdon of the Sabres official site reports.

The 6-foot-2 forward missed Buffalo's victory over Boston Saturday. Girgensons has just 10 points on the season along with a minus-6 rating. He's not much of a fantasy asset at this point.

