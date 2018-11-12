Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Sent to press box

Girgensons was a healthy scratch in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Girgensons had been playing on the fourth line, but had been averaging almost 14 minutes a night, and chipped in with five points. The expectations weren't high to begin with, but he's trending in the wrong direction, and could hit a career-low in points if he can't get back on the ice in short order.

