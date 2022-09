Crookshank (knee) played in Friday's Prospects Challenge matchup against the Bruins.

Crookshank missed the entire 2021-22 campaign after getting surgery on his knee last offseason. A fifth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, he tallied 16 points in 19 games with AHL Belleville during the 2020-21 season. Crookshank will likely see some action during preseason competition and begin the regular season at the AHL level.