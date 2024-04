Crookshank (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Crookshank will link up with Belleville for the Calder Cup playoffs after having missed the final eight games of the NHL season due to his lower-body injury. In his 13 games with the Senators, the 24-year-old winger notched two goals on 20 shots, one assist and 20 hits while averaging 10:07 of ice time.