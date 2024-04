Crookshank (lower body) will be out for the rest of the season, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Crookshank played in 13 games with the big club this season, recording two goals and one assist to go along with 20 shots on goal. The 24-year-old will use the offseason to get healthy and hopefully be on the roster to start next season. He will be entering his second season as an NHLer.