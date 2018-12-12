Senators' Craig Anderson: Concedes three to Preds
Anderson made 33 saves on 36 shots Tuesday, taking a 3-1 defeat on the road in Nashville.
Another night, another heavy workload for the veteran. Anderson has now mad at least 30 saves in five consecutive contests, and he's 2-3-0 in that stretch. Even though this was by no means a bad showing, Ottawa simply allows too many pucks to reach the net to make Anderson a reliable option in season-long leagues. He's a matchup-based play against lesser offensive squads, such as Friday against Detroit.
