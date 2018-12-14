Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Detroit away from home

Anderson will get the start Friday in Detroit.

Anderson will be going for his third win in the month of December against the league's 20th ranked offense in terms of nightly goal output (2.84). While he's struggled for parts of this season, the 37-year-old does own a victory over Detroit already this season and will be looking to double his head-to-head win total with a solid outing Friday.

