Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod
Anderson (undisclosed) will guard the cage in Thursday's home matchup with Vegas.
Anderson exited Tuesday's win over the Devils due to an undisclosed issue, but his injury clearly wasn't overly serious. The veteran netminder has been pretty shaky this season, maintaining a sub-par 3.56 GAA and .909 save percentage through 14 appearances. He'll hope to get dialed in and pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Golden Knights team that's 2-6-0 on the road this season.
