Condon will be between the pipes versus Minnesota on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Condon will be making his first start in calendar year 2018, having logged a relief appearance Jan. 9 against the Blackhawks, in which he allowed four goals on 17 shots. The 27-year-old has been a shell of the player he was last season (a 19-14-6 record with five shutouts), when he served as the primary starter for much of the year. As the clear backup in 2017-18, Condon is a disappointing 3-5-4 in 15 outings, along with a 3.48 GAA and .894 save percentage.