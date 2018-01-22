Senators' Mike Condon: Defending cage against Wild
Condon will be between the pipes versus Minnesota on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Condon will be making his first start in calendar year 2018, having logged a relief appearance Jan. 9 against the Blackhawks, in which he allowed four goals on 17 shots. The 27-year-old has been a shell of the player he was last season (a 19-14-6 record with five shutouts), when he served as the primary starter for much of the year. As the clear backup in 2017-18, Condon is a disappointing 3-5-4 in 15 outings, along with a 3.48 GAA and .894 save percentage.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Struggles in relief•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Alone on island in loss•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Sens hoping he can solve Bruins•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Ekes out win over Jackets•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Between pipes versus Columbus•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Tough-luck loser in best start of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...