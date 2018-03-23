Senators' Mike Condon: Set to start Saturday
Condon will patrol the crease Saturday evening against the visiting Hurricanes.
Condon only has two wins in his last 14 outings -- yes, only two, but oddly enough one of the victories came against the league's top offensive in the Bolts on March 13. The Hurricanes are ranked 17th in road scoring at 2.78 goals per contest, but they're just inside the top half in power-play conversion percentage away from Raleigh based on a value of 18.8. We recommend deploying Condon in fantasy leagues only if you're desperate for help in goal.
