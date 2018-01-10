Condon gave up four goals on 17 shots after replacing an ineffective Craig Anderson in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Chicago.

Condon played 30:07 to Anderson's 29:53, but faced nine fewer shots. Even so, his four goals allowed equaled the mark surrendered by the starter. Of Ottawa's 14 wins in 41 games, only three have been credited to Condon.

