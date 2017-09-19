Senators' Mike Hoffman: Notches two goals in preseason opener
Hoffman started the year with a pair of first-period markers in Ottawa's 6-2 preseason win over Toronto on Monday.
Hoffman appears to be in midseason form already, as he picked up where he left off last season. He looks like he'll be good for his fourth consecutive 25-goal season while again serving as one of the Senators' top weapons.
