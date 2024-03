Kelly was handed a two-game suspension by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to the head on LA's Andreas Englund on Thursday.

Kelly will be eligible to rejoin the Senators in time for next Thursday's contest against Columbus. In the meantime, they might need to recall a forward from the minors ahead of Saturday's game versus San Jose. Kelly has six goals, 13 points, 18 PIM and 135 hits in 61 outings in 2023-24.