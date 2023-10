Kelly picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kelly grabbed an assist on Mathieu Joseph's opening tally in the first period before scoring a short-handed goal in the third. The 24-year-old Kelly is typically relied on for his physical presence rather than offensive production -- he had just one goal and four points with 172 hits in 55 games last season. Kelly should continue to fill a bottom-six role in Ottawa this year.