Kelly scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Kelly has scored in consecutive contests, and three of his four goals this season have come in the last six games. The 24-year-old spoiled Stuart Skinner's shutout bid at 15:02 of the third period. Kelly hasn't found a lot of success in a bottom-six role with seven points, 33 shots on net, 64 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 35 outings this season. With a lack of better forward options on the roster, Kelly's spot in the lineup should be considered secure.