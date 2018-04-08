Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Closes season with two goals

Dzingel had both of his team's markers Saturday, but it wasn't enough in a season-ending 5-2 loss to Boston.

Eight points in his final nine games is an encouraging sign for Dzingel, who showed some improvement as a scorer even while the Senators crashed into next-to-last in the Eastern Conference. Ottawa's tendency since the third lockout has been to play well in seasons that end in odd years and play poorly in seasons that end even years, which bodes well for a potential breakout for Dzingel in 2018-19.