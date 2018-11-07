Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Scores two points in rout
Dzingel scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 7-3 blowout win over New Jersey.
Dzingel has produced well in November, scoring four points in four games. He's averaging close to a point per game, and that bodes well toward him beating last year's mark of 41 points. Given Ottawa's penchant for scoring this season, he's a solid option to have in your lineup.
