Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Two apples in road victory

Dzingel posted two assists in Friday's 4-2 road win over the Red Wings.

Dzingel was a distributor on Chris Tierney's game-opening tally as well as his empty-net dagger with 18 seconds remaining in the contest. The former has increased his point-per-game average every year since his 30-game sample of the NHL in the 2015-16 campaign, with Dzingel currently up to 12 goals and just as many helpers this season.