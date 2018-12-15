Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Two apples in road victory
Dzingel posted two assists in Friday's 4-2 road win over the Red Wings.
Dzingel was a distributor on Chris Tierney's game-opening tally as well as his empty-net dagger with 18 seconds remaining in the contest. The former has increased his point-per-game average every year since his 30-game sample of the NHL in the 2015-16 campaign, with Dzingel currently up to 12 goals and just as many helpers this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...