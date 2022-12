Per TSN 1200 Ottawa, Motte is dealing with a broken finger. Per the NHL media site, the 27-year-old forward has been placed on injured reserve.

The Senators have yet to release an expected timetable for Motte's return, but it's probably safe to assume he'll miss a handful of games at a minimum with his broken finger. Either way, he's only picked up nine points through 32 contests this season, so his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.