Sharks' Aaron Dell: Falls short in shootout
Dell turned aside 23 of 26 shots Sunday, taking a 4-3 shootout loss at home against Arizona.
Dell's now seen the Coyotes twice this year, and though he's collected three points in the standings against them, he's only stopped 40 of 46 shots in the process. Dell is usually a reliable No. 2 option, but it might be a good idea to look elsewhere for a spot start if he faces the maroon of Arizona again this year.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Draws start against Coyotes•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Impenetrable in comeback win•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Continues to struggle in win•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Ready to rock in Arizona•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Loses fifth straight away from home•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Patrolling blue paint in Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...