Sharks' Aaron Dell: Falls short in shootout

Dell turned aside 23 of 26 shots Sunday, taking a 4-3 shootout loss at home against Arizona.

Dell's now seen the Coyotes twice this year, and though he's collected three points in the standings against them, he's only stopped 40 of 46 shots in the process. Dell is usually a reliable No. 2 option, but it might be a good idea to look elsewhere for a spot start if he faces the maroon of Arizona again this year.