Sharks' Aaron Dell: Lit up for six goals
Dell gave up six goals on 37 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
Dell had a rare bad outing as the Flames came out of the gate flying. He fell to 11-11-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. The Sharks next play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus the Jets and Wild -- expect Dell and Martin Jones to split those starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.