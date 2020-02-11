Sharks' Aaron Dell: Lit up for six goals

Dell gave up six goals on 37 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Dell had a rare bad outing as the Flames came out of the gate flying. He fell to 11-11-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. The Sharks next play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus the Jets and Wild -- expect Dell and Martin Jones to split those starts.