Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in goal instead of Jones

Contrary to a previous report, Dell will be the home starter for Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Although Jones was originally expected to start back-to-back games, the Sharks will send Dell into the blue paint for his first start of the new year. Dell's last outing was a nightmare, yielding eight goals on 27 shots to the Flames for his second straight loss. He has a less-threatening matchup this time around, as the Oilers have lost seven of their last nine games and averaged 2.4 goals per contest in that span.