Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in Philadelphia

Dell will guard the goal during Tuesday's road game versus the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Dell hasn't been great recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Rangers while posting a sub-par 3.58 GAA and .883 save percentage. Things are unlikely to improve Tuesday, as he'll be entering a road matchup with a Philadelphia squad that's been excellent at home this year, having posted a 21-5-4 record in 30 contests at the Wells Fargo Center.