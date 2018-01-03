Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stymies Habs with 30-save victory

Dell stopped 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's win over Montreal.

Dell is having a terrific season as the backup to Martin Jones, but he didn't look great in his previous two appearances, so it's good to see him back on track. The 28-year-old owns an 8-3-1 record with a .934 save percentage and makes for a great spot start on a San Jose team which is 7-2-2 in its last 11 outings.