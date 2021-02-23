Dubnyk stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief of Martin Jones in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Dubnyk was much better than the starter Jones in this contest. The 34-year-old Dubnyk lowered his GAA to 3.69 with an .886 save percentage with the solid relief appearance. Neither of the Sharks' goalies have impressed so far this year, and both Dubnyk and Jones carry plenty of risk for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.