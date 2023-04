MacDonald notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

MacDonald has an assist in each of the last two games to begin April after failed to get on the scoresheet through six outings in March. The 30-year-old is up to seven points, 65 shots on net, 58 hits, 39 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 53 contests between the Sharks and the Avalanche this season.