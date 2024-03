Rutta (lower body) won't play Sunday versus the Blackhawks, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Rutta will miss his fifth straight game. He has chipped in three goals, 15 points, 90 blocked shots and 58 hits across 56 appearances this campaign. Once he's cleared to return, Rutta could challenge Marc-Edouard Vlasic or Jacob MacDonald for playing time.