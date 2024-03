Rutta (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Penguins, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Rutta will miss his third straight game with the injury, though he is on the Sharks' current road trip. With Jacob MacDonald (illness) also out, the Sharks will dress five defensemen for Thursday's game. It's unclear if Rutta will be cleared to return Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.