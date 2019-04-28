Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Absence continues
Donskoi (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Sunday's Game 2 against the visiting Avalanche, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.
Donskoi hasn't seen action in the last two playoff games due to the injury, and likely won't return Sunday. The Finn was sporting a non-contact sweater at practice Thursday, which suggests the injury is still hampering him. Donskoi will hope to gain clearance ahead of Tuesday's Game 3.
